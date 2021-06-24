Did You Notice Kamala Harris At That Infrastructure Announcement?

As Reagan reported, President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a deal on an infrastructure bill Thursday afternoon.

They made the announcement from the White House press stakeout with Vice President Kamala Harris lurking in the background.

What's going through Kamala Harris' head in this photo? pic.twitter.com/YoH5fH0vII — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

The memes were instant.

VEEP was a documentary. https://t.co/yfquylo4XD — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 24, 2021

To be fair, she spent so little time in the Senate she probably just didn’t really know anyone there https://t.co/qxWRdTedYz pic.twitter.com/eGCUxltGSA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2021

At an official infrastructure event inside the White House later in the afternoon, Harris did President Biden a favor and reminded him to address the collapse of an apartment building in Florida.

Joe Biden laughs about needing to be reminded to address the tragedy in Florida pic.twitter.com/fZr0fqzDnC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the LA Times has noticed Harris isn't very good at her job. She's failed on the border and didn't get Democrats' election power grab, known as HR1 and SR1, passed on Capitol Hill.