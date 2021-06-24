Infrastructure

Did You Notice Kamala Harris At That Infrastructure Announcement?

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Reagan reported, President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a deal on an infrastructure bill Thursday afternoon. 

They made the announcement from the White House press stakeout with Vice President Kamala Harris lurking in the background. 

The memes were instant. 

At an official infrastructure event inside the White House later in the afternoon, Harris did President Biden a favor and reminded him to address the collapse of an apartment building in Florida. 

Meanwhile, the LA Times has noticed Harris isn't very good at her job. She's failed on the border and didn't get Democrats' election power grab, known as HR1 and SR1, passed on Capitol Hill. 

