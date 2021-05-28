Racism

Biden Meets with KKK Ralph Northam. Media Shrugs.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Meets with KKK Ralph Northam. Media Shrugs.

President Joe Biden made his way to Northern Virginia on Friday and met with Democrat Governor Ralph Northam to celebrate the state's success in fighting Wuhan coronavirus. Biden is also presumably there to campaign on behalf of Democrats for the upcoming gubernatorial race. 

But it wasn't that long ago when it was revealed Governor Northam dressed up in KKK garb or blackface during a party in medical school. The photos were printed in Northam's yearbook. After the photos surfaced in 2019, Northam admitted to being the man in the photo wearing blackface. He then backtracked and said he wasn't in the photo, despite it appearing on his personal year book page. 

At the time, Biden called for Northam to resign. Now, things have clearly changed and because Northam is a Democrat, his racism gets a pass. 

As a reminder, Biden spoke at the funeral for former Democrat Senator Robert Byrd in 2010, who was a member of the KKK in West Virginia. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Republicans Block January 6th Commission in First Filibuster Victory of Biden Presidency
Spencer Brown
Bombshell: Fauci Said Risk of Manipulating Bat Viruses Was Worth a Potential Pandemic
Katie Pavlich
'We're On Our Own': Border Sheriff Slams Biden Admin's Neglect of Immigration Crisis
Julio Rosas
With These Numbers, All Trump Has To Do Is Declare His 2024 Run and the GOP Primaries Are Over
Matt Vespa

New Poll Shows Bad News for the Biden Administration's Massive Spending Proposals
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Very Serious CNN Journalists Ignore Biden Crises to Cover 'Horrific' Cicada 'Attack'
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular