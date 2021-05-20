Israel

BREAKING: A Ceasefire Has Been Brokered Between Israel and Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 20, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: A Ceasefire Has Been Brokered Between Israel and Hamas

Source: (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of the Iranian backed terrorist organization launching more than 4000 rockets at civilians targets inside the country. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces have carried out a number of military operations and airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders inside the Gaza Strip. 

While a vote in the Israeli Security Cabinet was taking place to agree to the ceasefire, Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel. The official ceasefire is set to go into place at 2 am local time. Whether it will hold is not known. 

Just an hour ago IDF pledged to continue their operations.

Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed an armed Iranian drone was shot down and again reminded world leaders of their terrorist proxies. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Labor Union's Endorsement for Biden Comes Back to Bite Them
Matt Vespa
That's Why Scores of Asian Groups Opposed...The Bill on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes?
Matt Vespa
It Turns Out Even Fewer Children Were Hospitalized for COVID Than Originally Reported
Rebecca Downs
Despite CDC Guidance For Vaccinated Individuals, Pelosi Will Not Lift House Floor Mask Mandate
Reagan McCarthy
Psaki Cornered on Biden Killing Keystone XL But Approving Russia's Pipeline
Katie Pavlich
Actual Collusion: CNN's Chris Cuomo Helped Brother Andrew Navigate Harassment Scandal
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular