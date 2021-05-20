BREAKING: A Ceasefire Has Been Brokered Between Israel and Hamas

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of the Iranian backed terrorist organization launching more than 4000 rockets at civilians targets inside the country. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces have carried out a number of military operations and airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders inside the Gaza Strip.

Hamas official confirms: Ceasefire starts at 2am. Brokered by the Egyptians. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 20, 2021

Incoming rocket fire continues after ceasefire approved.



Set to go into effect around 2am, according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/T2w6Bm1M9v — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 20, 2021

While a vote in the Israeli Security Cabinet was taking place to agree to the ceasefire, Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel. The official ceasefire is set to go into place at 2 am local time. Whether it will hold is not known.

??RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in southern Israel?? pic.twitter.com/q4P0BwOTyx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021

Just an hour ago IDF pledged to continue their operations.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE:

Since this morning, 300 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza.



In response, we struck ~30 rocket launching posts & a number of terrorists launching rockets into Israel.



We will continue to defend Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021

Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed an armed Iranian drone was shot down and again reminded world leaders of their terrorist proxies.