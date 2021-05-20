BREAKING: A Ceasefire Has Been Brokered Between Israel and Hamas

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of the Iranian backed terrorist organization launching more than 4000 rockets at civilians targets inside the country. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces have carried out a number of military operations and airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders inside the Gaza Strip.
Hamas official confirms: Ceasefire starts at 2am. Brokered by the Egyptians.— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 20, 2021
Incoming rocket fire continues after ceasefire approved.— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 20, 2021
Set to go into effect around 2am, according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/T2w6Bm1M9v
While a vote in the Israeli Security Cabinet was taking place to agree to the ceasefire, Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel. The official ceasefire is set to go into place at 2 am local time. Whether it will hold is not known.
??RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in southern Israel?? pic.twitter.com/q4P0BwOTyx— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021
Just an hour ago IDF pledged to continue their operations.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021
Since this morning, 300 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza.
In response, we struck ~30 rocket launching posts & a number of terrorists launching rockets into Israel.
We will continue to defend Israel.
Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed an armed Iranian drone was shot down and again reminded world leaders of their terrorist proxies.
PM Netanyahu: "The support for Hamas and Islamic Jihad comes from Iran. If you take away Iranian support, both of them would collapse in 2 weeks. Iran not only supports these various terrorist proxies, it actually engages itself in armed attacks against Israel. And here's proof."— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 20, 2021