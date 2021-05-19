Nikki Haley Wrecks AOC's Hamas Sympathizing

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dishonestly accusing Israel of purposely targeting civilians in Gaza through military strikes on schools, hospitals and media outlets.
The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021
We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp
This of course isn't the case and Hamas purposely puts rockets and military installations in civilian areas in order to use innocent people as human shields. They then use dead civilians they put into harms way as propaganda.
Through a 30 second conversation between the IDF and a Palestinian in #Gaza you can understand who is choosing life and who is choosing death.— ???? ???? - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 19, 2021
A shocking phone call, must watch: pic.twitter.com/4soDBV2AVE
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is blasting Ocasio-Cortez for either being ignorant about the situation or lying about it.
You are either mistaken or intentionally lying. Let's clear this up:— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021
1. Hamas is using civilians as human shields to hide behind while firing rockets
2. Israel takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties
3. The media wasn't targeted, a terrorist organization was https://t.co/FEcMZnsi9b
Others are piling on.
Now that Hamas has fired *4,000* rockets at Israeli civilians, Democratic darlings like @AOC call to censure & punish Israel.— Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 19, 2021
Hamas' friends in Congress are actively encouraging shelling of Israeli civilians, and rewarding pure terrorism. https://t.co/R4b1jJiA8H
Good advice.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2021
And be sure to let them know whether you support Israel or Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/yaBsHZPF6A
The Squad is gunning for a promotion from press secretaries for Hamas to defense secretaries for Hamas.https://t.co/fv241QUKTY— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2021