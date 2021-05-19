Israel

Nikki Haley Wrecks AOC's Hamas Sympathizing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 19, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nikki Haley Wrecks AOC's Hamas Sympathizing

Source: Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dishonestly accusing Israel of purposely targeting civilians in Gaza through military strikes on schools, hospitals and media outlets. 

This of course isn't the case and Hamas purposely puts rockets and military installations in civilian areas in order to use innocent people as human shields. They then use dead civilians they put into harms way as propaganda. 

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is blasting Ocasio-Cortez for either being ignorant about the situation or lying about it. 

Others are piling on. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Failed to Live Up' to His Oath: Former Immigration Officials Call for Mayorkas to Be Fired from DHS
Julio Rosas
Kevin McCarthy Pens Resolution to Update House Floor Mask Guidelines
Reagan McCarthy
Colonial Pipeline CEO Explains Ransom Payment
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
President Biden's Commission to 'Study' SCOTUS Meets For the First Time
Reagan McCarthy
Trump Blasts the Latest Attempt to Put Him in Prison
Katie Pavlich
McConnell Opposes 'Slanted and Unbalanced' January 6 Commission Proposal
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular