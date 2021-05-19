Nikki Haley Wrecks AOC's Hamas Sympathizing

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dishonestly accusing Israel of purposely targeting civilians in Gaza through military strikes on schools, hospitals and media outlets.

The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing.



We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021

This of course isn't the case and Hamas purposely puts rockets and military installations in civilian areas in order to use innocent people as human shields. They then use dead civilians they put into harms way as propaganda.

Through a 30 second conversation between the IDF and a Palestinian in #Gaza you can understand who is choosing life and who is choosing death.



A shocking phone call, must watch: pic.twitter.com/4soDBV2AVE — ???? ???? - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 19, 2021

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is blasting Ocasio-Cortez for either being ignorant about the situation or lying about it.

You are either mistaken or intentionally lying. Let's clear this up:



1. Hamas is using civilians as human shields to hide behind while firing rockets

2. Israel takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties

3. The media wasn't targeted, a terrorist organization was https://t.co/FEcMZnsi9b — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021

Others are piling on.

Now that Hamas has fired *4,000* rockets at Israeli civilians, Democratic darlings like @AOC call to censure & punish Israel.



Hamas' friends in Congress are actively encouraging shelling of Israeli civilians, and rewarding pure terrorism. https://t.co/R4b1jJiA8H — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 19, 2021

Good advice.



And be sure to let them know whether you support Israel or Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/yaBsHZPF6A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2021