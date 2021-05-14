Israel Launches Brilliant and Devastating Attack on Huddled Hamas Terrorists

Yesterday the Israeli Defense Forces publicly stated, "air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip." Many in the media reported the situation as IDF ground forces invading Gaza. In response, Iranian backed Hamas terrorists came out of their predictable hiding areas and tunnels, quickly becoming targets for Israeli fighter jets.

The target: The Hamas ‘Metro’ tunnel system in Gaza.



The operation: 160 aircraft, tanks, artillery and infantry units along the border.



We struck 150 targets and damaged many kilometers of the Hamas ‘Metro’ network. pic.twitter.com/otn7JKxB9c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021

The @IDF apparently faked a ground assault on Gaza by making announcements & moving troops. This brought #Hamas troops out of their tunnels & exposed them to a heavy air attack.



- That's the IDF of old–clever & innovative

- Go Chief of Staff #AvivKochavihttps://t.co/Su8FnslC8k — Daniel Pipes ?????? ????? (@DanielPipes) May 14, 2021

Over the past five days, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at civilian targets in Israel. The Iron Dome has prevented mass casualties, but many Israelis have been killed.

A wow from @AFP of the Iron Dome, Gaza pic.twitter.com/L0dRBraffn — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 14, 2021

Palestinian terrorists Hamas murdered these Israeli children, firing missiles directly at them.



Let’s be clear: Hamas aim directly to harm and kill kids.



We will always remember you Daniel Tregerman, age 4

and Ido Avigail, age 6.



May your memories forever be a blessing. ?? pic.twitter.com/PSyfIzQUJ0 — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) May 13, 2021

Hamas has also killed a number of Palestinians with bad rocket launches and by using them as human shields.

WATCH as a Hamas rocket aimed at Israel misfires and falls back into Gaza.



But this isn't the 1st time—Hamas misfired 350 rockets in the last 3 days.



These rockets result in the deaths of innocent Gazan civilians.



It's time for the world to hold Hamas accountable. pic.twitter.com/vmhmXTZrl6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

In response, IDF has launched airstrikes against a number of Hamas targets, taking out their leaders and buildings used to plan military operations.