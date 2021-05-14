Israel

Israel Launches Brilliant and Devastating Attack on Huddled Hamas Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 14, 2021 11:00 AM
Yesterday the Israeli Defense Forces publicly stated, "air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip." Many in the media reported the situation as IDF ground forces invading Gaza. In response, Iranian backed Hamas terrorists came out of their predictable hiding areas and tunnels, quickly becoming targets for Israeli fighter jets. 

Over the past five days, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at civilian targets in Israel. The Iron Dome has prevented mass casualties, but many Israelis have been killed. 

Hamas has also killed a number of Palestinians with bad rocket launches and by using them as human shields. 

In response, IDF has launched airstrikes against a number of Hamas targets, taking out their leaders and buildings used to plan military operations. 

