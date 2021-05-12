With Many Crises Raging, Biden Says He Isn't 'Supposed to Answer Questions'

Americans in 17 states are having trouble finding gasoline after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline system, Hamas (backed by Iran) is waging a full scale rocket war in Israel, inflation is rising and during an event at the White House today, President Joe Biden said he shouldn't be answering questions from reporters.

President Biden goes to leave the lectern after a press conference but comes back, "I'm not supposed to be answering all these questions. I'm supposed to leave."



At the end, Biden does walk away from a question about Americans' concerns over rising inflation. pic.twitter.com/VykilNtjMI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2021

On a day when there are fires everywhere, Biden leaves the lectern and then comes back and says "I'm not supposed to be answering many questions"



That is exactly what he is supposed to be doing. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 12, 2021

Just last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN's David Axelrod that her team encourages Biden not to answer questions from the press corps. Since taking office 112 days ago, Biden has only done one formal press conference.

"That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times, we say 'don’t take questions,'" Psaki said. "But he's going to do what he wants to do because he's the president of the United States."