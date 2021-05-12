Joe Biden

With Many Crises Raging, Biden Says He Isn't 'Supposed to Answer Questions'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 12, 2021 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
With Many Crises Raging, Biden Says He Isn't 'Supposed to Answer Questions'

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Americans in 17 states are having trouble finding gasoline after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline system, Hamas (backed by Iran) is waging a full scale rocket war in Israel, inflation is rising and during an event at the White House today, President Joe Biden said he shouldn't be answering questions from reporters. 

Just last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN's David Axelrod that her team encourages Biden not to answer questions from the press corps. Since taking office 112 days ago, Biden has only done one formal press conference. 

"That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times, we say 'don’t take questions,'" Psaki said. "But he's going to do what he wants to do because he's the president of the United States." 

Recommended
I Will Not Be Silenced!
Ann Coulter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Back Online: Colonial Pipeline Now Operational...But There's a Catch
Matt Vespa
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Backs Up Sen. Susan Collins' Criticism Of CDC: 'It Pains Me To Say This'
Scott Morefield

The Liberal Claim that Unemployment Benefits Do Not Disincentivize Work Was Just Shattered with a Sledgehammer
Matt Vespa
Dem. Frontrunner Goes on Attack While Republican Ticket for Virginia Statewide Races Embrace Unity
Rebecca Downs
'Racist Theories': Northern Virginia Mom Scorches CRT at Board Meeting
Spencer Brown
Green New Deal: John Kerry Admits Uyghur Slave Labor Is Being Used to Build Solar Panels
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular