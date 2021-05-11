Israel

As Domestic and Foreign Crises Rage, Biden Called an Early Lid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
May 11, 2021
As Domestic and Foreign Crises Rage, Biden Called an Early Lid

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Gas stations in nearly two dozen states are running out of fuel after a Russian cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline system this week. Islamic terrorist organization Hamas is waging war against innocent civilians in Israel, where many Americans live and work. The White House called a lid at 3:34 p.m. this afternoon. 

First, the gas shortage: 

Meanwhile the White House national security advisor, not President Biden, is publicly dealing with Hamas.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians. He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm. They agreed to continue to stay in close touch. Mr. Sullivan also spoke today with the Government of Egypt on the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem. They discussed steps to restore calm over the coming days and agreed to stay in close touch," the White House released Tuesday evening. 

In Vienna, the Biden administration is trying to get Iran, which funds and supplies Hamas with weapons, back into the nuclear agreement. 

Where is Biden and what is he doing?

Most Popular