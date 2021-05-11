As Domestic and Foreign Crises Rage, Biden Called an Early Lid

Gas stations in nearly two dozen states are running out of fuel after a Russian cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline system this week. Islamic terrorist organization Hamas is waging war against innocent civilians in Israel, where many Americans live and work. The White House called a lid at 3:34 p.m. this afternoon.

First, the gas shortage:

Officials said don’t panic buy but this is the gas line at Sam’s Club in Roanoke tonight. @WDBJ7? pic.twitter.com/24ogen35HZ — Jean Jadhon (@JJadhonWDBJ7) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile the White House national security advisor, not President Biden, is publicly dealing with Hamas.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians. He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm. They agreed to continue to stay in close touch. Mr. Sullivan also spoke today with the Government of Egypt on the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem. They discussed steps to restore calm over the coming days and agreed to stay in close touch," the White House released Tuesday evening.

"Missiles on Israel": Front page of tomorrow's Yediot Ahronot newspaper in Israel pic.twitter.com/nEpj7lQm2y — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 11, 2021

In Vienna, the Biden administration is trying to get Iran, which funds and supplies Hamas with weapons, back into the nuclear agreement.

President Biden should recall the US negotiating team from Vienna. When terror rockets are falling, stand with your democratic ally - not the state sponsor of terrorism. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) May 11, 2021

Where is Biden and what is he doing?