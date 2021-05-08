Hunter Biden May Have His Own Chinese Spy Scandal

Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" shows he had a "flirty" relationship with his secretary, who worked for a Chinese Communist Party company where he conducted business. The Daily Mail has the details:

After launching his multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC, Hunter was assigned a 29-year-old Chinese-American assistant, JiaQi Bao, who quickly struck up a close and intriguing relationship with her Biden boss. At first, emails show the New York-based Bao diligently scheduled flights, hotels and even doctor's appointments for the president's son. But mysteriously, the young assistant also sent him opposition research to help Joe Biden's 2020 election bid, urged him to take cash from the joint venture's accounts as the business collapsed and wrote flirty and personal messages and even ended up with Hunter's military dog tags in her New York apartment – the same tags he can be seen wearing in home-made porn videos he recorded on his laptop. After partnering with Chinese oil giant CEFC in the multi-million-dollar deal, Bao was appointed as his secretary and assistant, acting as a go-between for his Chinese business partners, translating documents and performing clerical work for Hunter in the joint venture. According to Bao's LinkedIn page, she has worked as an analyst and assistant in finance and private equity in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and New York since 2011.

As CEFC started to collapse, Hunter Biden's assistant encouraged him to withdraw money from the accounts held by the company. Further, the company's Secretary General was known as the "spy chief of China."

Hunter and Joe Biden's brother Jim partnered with CEFC in 2017, in a deal that was meant to generate billions of dollars and create a string of oil and gas projects in the Middle East and Europe. But the joint venture collapsed the following year when CEFC's secretary general Patrick Ho was arrested and later convicted of bribery in a US federal prosecution. Ho was suspected of working with the Chinese intelligence services, and had been monitored by federal law enforcement under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, court documents revealed.

I am not clear about the relationship with the young aide who tells him that she still has his dog tags in her New York apartment. However, the new emails include details on how Biden was paid and the fluidity of the accounts established by the Chinese. https://t.co/gsum4t41Tj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 8, 2021

Hunter remains under investigation by the FBI, but his attorneys maintain he did nothing illegal.

Despite Joe Biden promising voters his family would not be involved in foreign business dealings while he was in the White House, Hunter Biden still owns stake in another Chinese company.

"No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country," then former Vice President Joe Biden said in October 2019.