White Farmer Fights Back Against Federal Government Racism

Disabled Wisconsin farmer Adam Faust is suing the Biden administration for racial discrimination after he and others were cut out of a recent Wuhan coronavirus relief program because he is white.

"Racism against anybody is wrong and we can't have a government that's picking and choosing who they're going to give any program to based solely on the color of their skin," Faust said during an interview with Fox News. "Everything that we've all learned growing up is racism is wrong and now all of the sudden the federal government seems to think racism is acceptable in certain ways. It should never be acceptable."

Faust's attorney Rick Esenberg warned the new "equity" push by the left, rather than the promotion of equal opportunity, will take the country to a dangerous place.

"We are all to be treated as individuals and this really disturbing move that we have towards equity instead of equality of opportunity, will not end well," Esenberg said. "It will lead to a war of all against all where we all are looking for our racial spoils and that' simply not what America is about."

"This is immoral and it's unconstitutional and illegal," he continued.

The New York Post summed up the program well.