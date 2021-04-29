Ratings for Biden's Big Speech Are in and He Got Trounced by Trump

The ratings for President Joe Biden's first Joint Address to Congress are in. Compared to President Donald Trump's first Joint Address, Biden got trounced in the ratings.

Biden's ratings just a fraction of Trump's.

37.2M - Trump 2020

46.8M - Trump 2019

46M - Trump 2018

48M - Trump 2017



11.6M - Biden 2021

https://t.co/Pbbmx9MILl — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) April 29, 2021

Yikes indeed.

The activist media has been touting "massive approval" among Americans for Biden's speech since it concluded late last night.

85% approval of Biden speech https://t.co/vBq0AKaoDq — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 29, 2021

But there's a catch:

Only 18% Republican weighting sounds reasonable, yes?



LOL @CBSNews !



CBS's "85% Biden Speech Approval" Poll Quizzed Just 169 Republicans out of 1,000 Viewers. https://t.co/YU0Vrulrzo — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden's overall job approval is behind most of his predecessors.