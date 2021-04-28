Did You Catch Biden's Bizarre Comments About Vaccine 'Equity'?

Yesterday President Joe Biden officially informed Americans about common sense guidelines already being practiced: they don't have to wear masks outdoors.

But during his full remarks on the status of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Biden bizarrely celebrated more "seniors of color" being vaccinated than whites.

"Two-thirds of our seniors are fully vaccinated. More than 80 percent of our seniors have had a least one shot. That effort resulted in a drop of 80 percent in deaths in seniors. A 70 percent drop in hopsitlizations," Biden said. "By the way, based on reported data a proportion of seniors who have been vaccinated is essentially equal between white and seniors of color. I said from the beginning we were going to fight this virus with equity, equity for all. In fact, if I'm not mistaken there are more Latinos and African-American seniors that have been vaccinated as a percentage than white seniors. These numbers are a sign of process on that front as well."

Back in December, the CDC was taking guidance from leftist professors about vaccine distribution. Many of them advocated the prioritization of vaccines should be based on skin color, not on who is at most risk -- the elderly -- of dying from the disease.