The Left Melts Down Over New Census Findings

The 2020 Census data has been counted and the results are in. Republican leaning states gained seven Congressional seats, while Democrats lost seats in New York and California. Spencer has you covered here.

BREAKING: Census Apportionment Data:



HOUSE SEAT LOSES:

CA: -1

IL: -1

MI: -1

NY: -1

OH: -1

PA: -1

WV: -1



HOUSE SEAT GAINS:

TX: +2

CO: +1

FL: +1

MT: +1

OR: +1

NC: +1 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 26, 2021

The left is predictably having a meltdown and is calling the counting process, which took place under President Donald Trump, "illegitimate."

TFG was an illegitimate POTUS. He asked for and received help from an enemy of the United States, to obtain the office & abused it while he held it.



Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett are illegitimate.



Our census count is illegitimate.



Governors Kemp and DeSantis are — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 26, 2021

Folks tried to tell y’all to fill out the Census. We warned you that not doing so could cost your state financial resources and power. And this shift is locked in for TEN YEARS. Civics, people. Civics... https://t.co/nzmrTKQbXQ — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021

This is my favorite census take.



Imagine arguing that Trump is responsible for the New York losing a Congressional seat, not the terrible COVID policies, defund the police nonsense, or outrageous taxes. https://t.co/d4vLV9ijzM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 26, 202

To be fair the census was totally botched and corrupted by the previous administration, plus #COVID19 could play a huge role in response rates. This number is a call for census re-evaluation more than a cautionary tale about filling out forms https://t.co/gOvB3C3JNh — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) April 26, 2021

Last Congress I co-led the Census Deadline Extension Act to extend the count because we *knew* Latinos, Native Americans, and Arizonans in rural & hard-to-reach areas weren’t being counted. This undercount is an intentional part of Trump’s legacy. https://t.co/SJt1MLauVz — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) April 26, 2021