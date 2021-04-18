Texas

Border Patrol Catches a Previously Deported Convicted Murderer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 12:00 PM
Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection caught a convicted murdered from Honduras who attempted to enter the United States illegally through Texas. 

"Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested Luis Alonso Godines-Maldonado, 49, a citizen of Honduras, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that Godines-Maldonado was convicted of murder in 2002, and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. Godines-Maldonado was most recently removed from the United States in 2017," CBP released in a statement. "As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison."

The unaccompanied minor crisis is fueling the ability for criminal aliens to enter the United States. Some are caught and many get into the country undetected. 

“Our agents are doing a great job handling the increase in apprehensions while remaining focused on capturing these dangerous criminals,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero II said about the arrest. “It’s important to remember those who attempt to evade detection do so for a reason.”

Arrests of criminal aliens in the Del Rio Sector are up 236 percent since the same time last year. Since October, agents have arrested 608 illegal aliens with violent criminal records. 

