PHOTOS: Pieces of Unused Border Wall Are Rotting in a Lot

Neither company returned calls for comment or context about the unused pieces, but in 2019 Fisher Industries participated in bidding for border wall construction.

The company says its construction plan, which also includes paved roads and security technology, would cost $4.31 billion, well below the $8 billion the president has sought for the project.

“I think that President Trump would be very impressed with what we have to offer,” Fisher said.

“With our patented form system, we’re significantly under time, significantly under budget, and — of course — all American made.”

Border Patrol agents drove on the road Fisher crews built next to the wall in the same afternoon.