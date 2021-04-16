PHOTOS: Pieces of Unused Border Wall Are Rotting in a Lot

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - During a recent trip to Arizona for a ride along with the Pinal County Sheriff's Department, we drove by Stinger Bridge & Iron and noticed piles of barriers meant for construction of the southern border wall sitting in a lot.
Stinger has been contracted by Fisher Industries in the past for the project.
Neither company returned calls for comment or context about the unused pieces, but in 2019 Fisher Industries participated in bidding for border wall construction.
The company says its construction plan, which also includes paved roads and security technology, would cost $4.31 billion, well below the $8 billion the president has sought for the project.
“I think that President Trump would be very impressed with what we have to offer,” Fisher said.
“With our patented form system, we’re significantly under time, significantly under budget, and — of course — all American made.”
Border Patrol agents drove on the road Fisher crews built next to the wall in the same afternoon.
Now, ?@FisherSandG? Demonstrating how they can build 234 miles of border fencing, plus paved roads and security tech, for $4.31 billion, less than the $8 billion ?@realDonaldTrump? requested for it. LIVE at noon ?@KTAR923? pic.twitter.com/nNeZKl5pqE— Peter Samore (@ktarpetersamore) March 13, 2019
Meanwhile, Arizona isn't the only place where manufactured wall is going unused.
You won't believe this.— Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) April 14, 2021
Oversight Republicans just travelled to the southwest border and found MILES of wall pieces piled up & rusting away. This is unacceptable.
President @JoeBiden's decision to halt construction of the border wall is placing Americans at risk. #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/cAtHXjH2hv
You won’t see this on TV. Border wall materials ready for construction in New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/uhUDUwBw7Q— Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) April 12, 2021