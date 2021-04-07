BREAKING: Biden's Gun Control Executive Orders Are Imminent

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Joe Biden will sign a series of gun control executive orders on Thursday.

"I don't have anything to preview, but I can convey the President will have more to say tomorrow," Psaki said.

Psaki's confirmation comes after POLITICO first reported the news and what Biden is expected to include in the orders.

"Biden will direct the administration to begin the process of requiring buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, according to three people who have spoken to the White House about the plans. He is expected to be joined at the event by Attorney General Merrick Garland," POLITICO reported Wednesday. "Other executive actions remain unclear. But stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures."

The executive orders come at a time when first time gun ownership is at an all time high, driven by minority and female purchasers.

The political calculus on the gun issue has changed https://t.co/AWNILOJ64Z @NSSF #2A — Larry Keane (@lkeane) April 5, 2021

Last year and into the first months of 2021, firearms sales hit new records. Most recently March 2021 was the highest month-on month-record with 2.3 million background checks, only surpassed by March 2020 at the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

"It is clear that firearm sales in March were driven by gun control calls from politicians to ban entire classes of firearms and enact onerous gun laws. Americans continue to vote with their wallets when it comes to lawful firearm ownership. Over 2 million chose to exercise their right to keep and bear arms last month," National Shooting Sports Foundation Public Affairs Director Mark Oliva stated. "March’s background checks shows that President Biden’s demand to enact a ban on AR-15s and the push by Democrats to enact laws that would deny Americans their rights is out of step with Main Street, U.S.A. The firearm industry will continue to serve those law-abiding citizens who choose to protect themselves and their loved ones and, at the same time, pursue real solutions to keep firearms from criminals and other prohibited individuals to stop them from victimizing innocent lives. The challenge facing America today isn’t the law-abiding gun owner. It is crime. We urge our lawmakers to join us."