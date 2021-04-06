White House

Fauci Can't Explain Why Texas Virus Cases Are Dropping, But He's Still Shaming the State

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 06, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dr. Anthony Fauci failed to answer questions during an interview with MSNBC Tuesday about how Texas could lift all Wuhan coronavirus restrictions while watching cases of the disease plummet. He claimed the situation was "confusing" and failed to admit he was wrong about dire predictions the state would see another surge. 

"It can be confusing because you may see a lag and a delay because often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you're doing right now," Fauci said. "There are a lot of things that go into that. When you say they've had a lot of activity on the outside like ballgames, I'm not really quite sure. It could be that they're doing things outdoors. You know it's very difficult to one-on-on compare that. You just have to see in the long range."

"I hope they continue to tick down. If they do, that would be great but there is always the concern when you pull back on methods, particularly things like indoor dining and bars that are crowded. You can see a delay and then all of a sudden tick right back up. We've been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up, nothing happens and then all of the sudden several weeks later things start exploding on you so we have to be careful we don't prematurely judge that," he continued, fearmongering again. 

He also shamed the Texas Rangers for hosting a stadium full of fans Monday night. 

Meanwhile, Texas lifted Wuhan coronavirus cases in full nearly one month ago and cases continue to drop. 

