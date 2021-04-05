White House Falsely Denies Responsibility for Georgia Boycott

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is attempting to deny President Joe Biden is responsible for the Major Baseball League decision last week to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia.
Last week Biden said during an interview with ESPN that he would support a boycott of the Peach State by MLB. The MLB moved forward with the boycott and eliminated $100 million in "badly need revenue" from Cobb County.
NEW: Joe Biden tells ESPN he would "strongly support" Major League Baseball moving the All Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the new voter suppression law enacted by Georgia lawmakers.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 1, 2021
Biden called the law: "Jim Crow on steroids." pic.twitter.com/m55l2AdN7Y
Small business owner: The Biden endorsed Georgia boycott is “crushing . . . we’re trying to build back from a pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/dEzaWKvJGj— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 5, 2021
Cobb County says loss of All-Star game will cost tourism industry over $100 million https://t.co/b3N5LQdld1— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 3, 2021
Now the White House is refusing to acknowledge Biden's role in the situation and argues he never called for a boycott, but instead for voting laws that make it easier to cast a ballot. New Georgia voting laws do just that by expanding early voting to 17 days.
Under questioning from Peter Doocy, Jen Psaki refuses to admit that Biden's support for MLB moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta was a way of the White House putting their thumbs on the scales.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2021
She also refused to comment on the loss of $100M from Cobb County. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/4i1bW0gWOC
BOOM: Peter Doocy points out the fact that even The Washington Post found President Biden's claims about the Georgia voting law to be factually inaccurate and asked if he'll change how he talks about it.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2021
Psaki denies Biden has been lying, saying he'll continue to denounce it pic.twitter.com/eYGjkMmfEr