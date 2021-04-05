Georgia

White House Falsely Denies Responsibility for Georgia Boycott

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 05, 2021 3:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is attempting to deny President Joe Biden is responsible for the Major Baseball League decision last week to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia. 

Last week Biden said during an interview with ESPN that he would support a boycott of the Peach State by MLB. The MLB moved forward with the boycott and eliminated $100 million in "badly need revenue" from Cobb County. 

Now the White House is refusing to acknowledge Biden's role in the situation and argues he never called for a boycott, but instead for voting laws that make it easier to cast a ballot. New Georgia voting laws do just that by expanding early voting to 17 days. 

