Schumer Delivers Bad News About the Filibuster

Posted: Apr 05, 2021 7:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday night that current Senate rules on reconciliation will allow Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's $2.5 trillion infrastructure spending package without Republican support. In other words, Republicans can't successfully filibuster the bill and Democrats only need 51 votes to get it passed. 

"The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader's interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues. While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian's opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed," a spokesman for Schumer released Monday. 

While Republicans have opposed Biden's "infrastructure" spending spree that reads like the Green New Deal, Democrats are also opposing the bill. 

