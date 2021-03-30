Reporter: So, Why Has the White House Rebranded the Biden Administration to Biden-Harris?

Last week Outspoken broke the news that the Biden Administration was officially rebranding to the Biden-Harris administration.

"A leaked email from an employee of a federal government agency reveals the White House is shifting toward a communication strategy that seeks to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris in all official White House business," Outspoken reported. "The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the 'Biden-Harris Administration' in place of the 'Biden Administration.'"

"Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with 'Biden-Harris Administration' accented in bold," the story continues.

During the briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the unusual move.

"Vice President Harris is an important partner. She's the first in the room and the last in the room on most occasions when she's in town and not traveling around the country. It's a reflection of the important role she will play moving forward," Psaki said.

Reporter confronts Psaki about the administration rebranding as the "Biden-Harris administration"



"It is a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward." pic.twitter.com/gxJcKewTQy — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, it isn't clear what Harris' "important role" is at the moment. Last week President Biden put her in charge of the diplomatic effort to stop illegal immigration from Central America, yet she has no plans to visit the U.S. southern border.