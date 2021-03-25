Illegal Immigration

It's Official: Unaccompanied Minors Will Be Housed on US Military Bases

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM
As the Biden Administration fails to contain the catastrophe unfolding by the hour at the U.S. southern border with Mexico, the Pentagon has approved requests from Health and Human Services to house unaccompanied minors on military bases. 

The flow of illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors at the border is unsustainable, with hundreds of individuals crossing in just a few hours. 

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the diplomatic effort to curb the crisis.

