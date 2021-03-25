It's Official: Unaccompanied Minors Will Be Housed on US Military Bases

As the Biden Administration fails to contain the catastrophe unfolding by the hour at the U.S. southern border with Mexico, the Pentagon has approved requests from Health and Human Services to house unaccompanied minors on military bases.

DoD will provide HHS officials access to these locations immediately to begin initial actions to prepare for receiving unaccompanied migrant children as soon as preparations are complete. (2/4) — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 25, 2021

HHS will maintain custody and responsibility for the well-being and support for these children at all times on the installation. (4/4) — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 25, 2021

The flow of illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors at the border is unsustainable, with hundreds of individuals crossing in just a few hours.

To cap off the night in a different area of the RGV, just ran into a group of 13 illegal immigrants who have turned themselves into Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/aRJZG8sKcY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 25, 2021

We’ve now encountered around 200+ individuals in under three hours in the RGV. pic.twitter.com/DKB4LT2i5r — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 25, 2021

In under four hours, I counted around 345 illegal immigrants turning themselves in to a mix of Border Patrol, local police, and Texas Highway Patrol in La Joya --> https://t.co/MCWHpn62WY pic.twitter.com/BDwwBHFI1c — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 25, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the diplomatic effort to curb the crisis.