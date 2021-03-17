Democrat Senator Brags About Holding a Hearing From Amtrak. There's a Glaring Problem.

Democratic Senator Tom Carper touted his ability to hold a hearing from an Amtrak train Wednesday morning on his way from Delaware to Washington, D.C., after a series of travel mishaps.

Yes, I’m leading this hearing from an Amtrak train.



Tune In ?? https://t.co/XUYpnQ2dVI — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) March 17, 2021

WATCH: @SenatorCarper began chairing a hearing this morning on a train and arrived about 30 minutes later.@SenDuckworth: "I hope you weren't on the quiet car."



Sen. Carper: "I was not. I went all the way to the front car and there weren't many people up there." pic.twitter.com/Yb0WFDXZqs — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2021

But the senator isn't wearing a mask, which is a violation of federal law and Amtrak's policies. There are no exceptions to the mask mandate for senators hosting hearings or for individuals who have been vaccinated.

"Federal law and Amtrak policy require all customers and employees to wear a mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard trains and in stations, even if state or local policies are different," the Amtrak website states. "Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, face shields, and masks containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind do not qualify as acceptable face coverings. Face masks can be removed briefly while actively eating, drinking or taking medication. Children under 2 years old are not required to wear a face covering. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance."

"Amtrak reserves the right to remove customers or ban them from future travel in the event of noncompliance with Amtrak's face covering policy," the policy continues.

Further, Amtrak has pinned the policy to the top of its Twitter profile.