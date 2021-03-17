Amtrak

Democrat Senator Brags About Holding a Hearing From Amtrak. There's a Glaring Problem.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 11:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat Senator Brags About Holding a Hearing From Amtrak. There's a Glaring Problem.

Source: AP Photo/Harry Hamburg, File

Democratic Senator Tom Carper touted his ability to hold a hearing from an Amtrak train Wednesday morning on his way from Delaware to Washington, D.C., after a series of travel mishaps.

But the senator isn't wearing a mask, which is a violation of federal law and Amtrak's policies. There are no exceptions to the mask mandate for senators hosting hearings or for individuals who have been vaccinated.

"Federal law and Amtrak policy require all customers and employees to wear a mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard trains and in stations, even if state or local policies are different," the Amtrak website states. "Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, face shields, and masks containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind do not qualify as acceptable face coverings. Face masks can be removed briefly while actively eating, drinking or taking medication. Children under 2 years old are not required to wear a face covering. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance."

"Amtrak reserves the right to remove customers or ban them from future travel in the event of noncompliance with Amtrak's face covering policy," the policy continues.

Further, Amtrak has pinned the policy to the top of its Twitter profile.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Amid Massive Surge, DHS Secretary Mayorkas Insists Southern Border 'Is Secure' and 'Not Open'
Julio Rosas
Memo to Sen. Whitehouse: FBI's Kavanaugh Investigation Followed Protocol, The Facts Hurt Your Cause
Guy Benson
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Receives Another Major Endorsement for Governor of Arkansas
VIP
Beth Baumann

Reporter Presses Biden About Whether He'll Visit Border Amid Immigration Crisis. Here's How He Responded.
Leah Barkoukis
Georgia Man in Custody for Atlanta Area Murder Spree Claims 'Sex Addiction' as Motive
Connor McNulty
Trump Lobbed This Election Violation Claim...And It Just Got Vindicated in Michigan
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular