You'll Never Guess Who the New DHS Secretary is Blaming For the Current Border Crisis

Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room Monday afternoon, newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempted to blame the current unaccompanied minor crisis on the Trump Administration, rather than President Biden's recent open border executive actions.

NEW: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas: "To put it succinctly: the prior administration dismantled our nation's immigration system in its entirety...Quite frankly, the entire system was gutted."https://t.co/aMtxgQBBsw pic.twitter.com/MVCEPceMTX — ABC News (@ABC) March 1, 2021

Mayorkas invited illegal immigrants to eventually make the trip to the United States, just not right now. He also denied there is currently a crisis at the border, which is false. In fact, the Biden administration recently opened additional detention facilities to handle the overflow of unaccompanied minors. In January 2021, nearly 6000 minors came across, the largest number in years. Officials predict 13,000 minors will come in May, just a few months from now.

The White House to illegal immigrants: “We are not saying don’t come, we’re saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible” pic.twitter.com/huYgag6cXM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 1, 2021

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists that there’s no crisis at the border despite the thousands of illegal crossings a dayhttps://t.co/uj5PWgVLDx pic.twitter.com/07gKBcdc7K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

I've been to different parts at the border since the start of the new administration and there is a crisis. https://t.co/0MjMG2cQZ2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 1, 2021

Reporters have been barred from visiting newly opened detention facilities. DHS officials are citing "COVID restrictions" as the reason why.