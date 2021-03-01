Illegal Immigration

You'll Never Guess Who the New DHS Secretary is Blaming For the Current Border Crisis

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room Monday afternoon, newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempted to blame the current unaccompanied minor crisis on the Trump Administration, rather than President Biden's recent open border executive actions. 

Mayorkas invited illegal immigrants to eventually make the trip to the United States, just not right now. He also denied there is currently a crisis at the border, which is false. In fact, the Biden administration recently opened additional detention facilities to handle the overflow of unaccompanied minors. In January 2021, nearly 6000 minors came across, the largest number in years. Officials predict 13,000 minors will come in May, just a few months from now. 

Reporters have been barred from visiting newly opened detention facilities. DHS officials are citing "COVID restrictions" as the reason why. 

