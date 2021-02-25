The Latest Payoff in Pelosi's 'Relief' Bill Will Enrage You

President Biden in partnership with Democrats on Capitol Hill are doing everything possible to ram through a $1.9 trillion Wuhan coronavirus "relief" bill that has little to do with actual relief. Instead, the monstrous legislation focuses on political payouts and pet projects.

Dear Democrats:



Stop calling it a "COVID Relief" plan. A better name would be "The Pelosi Payoff." pic.twitter.com/YLEwvbakJE — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 25, 2021

Now, after Democrats sided with teachers unions refusing to go back to work, House Speaker Nancy wants to give federal employees a $1400 check for 15 weeks so they can homeschool their children. Parents who don't work for the federal government, but pay the taxes that fund their salaries, are out of luck. From Forbes:

The U.S. House version of the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” – a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic has an extra perk for federal workers: Enhanced paid time off if your child is enrolled in a school that isn’t back to full-time, in-classroom instruction. Critics call it a personal bailout for bureaucrats. It is funded through a new $570 million family leave account exclusively for federal workers. While millions of parents struggle to work from home with kids who are enrolled in shuttered or partially shuttered schools, and millions more left the workforce or lost jobs to care for their at-home children, evidently parents in the federal bureaucracy need their own, personal Covid-19 bailout.

So the Biden Administration is issuing guidance to keep schools closed and then paying its own workforce to not work because of their guidance, and you get nothing. No school, no paid leave. Nothing. This is nuts. https://t.co/XSZNjO6q8U — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 25, 2021

Over the weekend teachers in Rockville, Maryland held a car protest refusing to go back to work. President Biden is refusing to stand up to them.

" 'You will not sacrifice our lives, disrupt our communities, and endanger our students for what? Test scores? Or a few folks to get their free babysitters back? Keep the schools shut.'"https://t.co/Z4vr4ziX2k — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 24, 2021