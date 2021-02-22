Will Merrick Garland Defend Portland from Antifa?

During day one of his confirmation hearing to become the next U.S. Attorney General, former Judge Merrick Garland was asked whether he plans to protect Portland from continued Antifa attacks.

"Do you plan to defend the Portland Courthouse against anarchists? The federal court building in Portland?" Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked.

"Any attack on a federal building or damage to a federal building violates federal statutes and those who do it will be prosecuted," Garland said in response.

Sen. Lindsey Graham to Judge Merrick Garland: "Do you promise to defend the Portland courthouse against anarchists?" pic.twitter.com/6pRID0KZrM — The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2021

Last summer the federal courthouse in Portland came under violent assault for months on end. Anarchists attacking the building attempted to cement closed the doors and burn down federal agents trapped inside.