BREAKING: Conservative Titan Rush Limbaugh Has Died

Conservative titan and longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 70-years-old. The announcement of his death was made on his radio show Wednesday by his wife, Kathryn.

"For over 32 years Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience and always looked forward to every single show. It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly the our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning, due to complications from lung cancer. As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult. Even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant. Quick witted. Genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous and the hardest working person I know. Despite being one of the most recognized, powerful people in the world, Rush never let the success change his core or beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met."

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announces on his radio show that he passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer



"Rush will forever be the greatest of all time." pic.twitter.com/FSJTfmX8ZO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Last year Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union Address and praised him as a pioneer of the conservative movement and an essential political voice throughout his years on the airwaves.

"Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to please stand and present you with the honor," Trump said.

Tributes are already pouring in.

YAF is devastated to hear of the passing of one of the Conservative Movement’s boldest voices, Rush Limbaugh.



He worked tirelessly to spread the good news of conservatism to the masses, inspiring generations of freedom fighters.



Rest In Peace, Rush. pic.twitter.com/RgDbGOS5wK — YAF (@yaf) February 17, 2021

2/3 My fellow classmates from my all girls Catholic school knew if they road in my car, we would be listening to Rush Limbaugh.



I am the definition of a “Rush Baby,” and it’s not just me. There are tens of thousands of us all across the conservative movement. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

3/3 He has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country.



Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a hero for this country. He changed so many millions of lives for the better, mine included.



The greatest radio host that has ever lived. A patriot, and an icon.



God bless him and his family. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 17, 2021

Rest in peace to America's Anchorman Rush Limbaugh.pic.twitter.com/ZBp7RGPt8T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh often said “I have talent on loan from God.” He understood that our gifts on this earth are not our own — they’re a blessing. He shared his gifts with all of us. And we’ll miss him dearly. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 17, 2021

Rush was quite simply “the greatest,” the Muhammad Ali of radio, incomparably good at what he did, and he put his genius in service of the great cause of liberty. R.I.P. #rushlimbaugh — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 17, 2021

RIP to a legend and a patriot, Rush Limbaugh. Not many people can say they revolutionized and stayed at the top of an industry the way he did. My condolences to his family. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh paved the way for countless conservative voices who otherwise may never have been heard, while working tirelessly to help others in their fight against cancer.



We lost an absolute titan today. My heart is with Rush’s family during this time. pic.twitter.com/JRanabc6nh — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 17, 2021

This is a developing story, stay tuned for additional details.