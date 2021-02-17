Rush Limbaugh

BREAKING: Conservative Titan Rush Limbaugh Has Died

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 12:24 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Conservative titan and longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 70-years-old. The announcement of his death was made on his radio show Wednesday by his wife, Kathryn. 

"For over 32 years Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience and always looked forward to every single show. It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly the our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning, due to complications from lung cancer. As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult. Even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant. Quick witted. Genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous and the hardest working person I know. Despite being one of the most recognized, powerful people in the world, Rush never let the success change his core or beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met." 

Last year Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union Address and praised him as a pioneer of the conservative movement and an essential political voice throughout his years on the airwaves. 

"Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.  Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to please stand and present you with the honor," Trump said. 

Tributes are already pouring in. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for additional details. 

