Georgia's New Democrat Senator is Under Investigation for Voter Registration Fraud

Georgia's newly minted Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock is under investigation for voter registration fraud which allegedly took place during his work with far-left activist Stacey Abrams. Forbes has the story:

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with an investigation of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for his role serving as board chairman of a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams that election officials say failed to follow deadlines, in what appears to be the latest legal step in the ongoing feud between the progressive Abrams and the state's Republican election officials. Warnock served as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019 when election officials claim misconduct took place. Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Project have to submit completed voter applications within 10 days they are received from the voter. But officials allege during a 2019 registration effort, some 1,268 applications were submitted to the Gwinnett County elections office after the 10-day deadline.

Meanwhile, Republican Governor Brian Kemp is focused on instituting a series of voting requirements after a disastrous election process in November and into the Georgia Senate runoffs. The requirements include voter identification for absentee or mail-in ballots. Officials in favor of additional requirements argue the measures with make voting more secure.

"Gov. Brian Kemp strongly endorsed adding photo ID requirements for absentee ballots on Monday at the start of a legislative session that’s sure to be shaped by a debate over voting laws after epic turnout helped Democrats flip Georgia in the race for president and sweep the Senate runoffs," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in January. "In an interview, the Republican said he is 'reserving judgment' on a series of proposals that seek to end at-will absentee voting, ban ballot drop boxes and restrict state officials or outside groups from sending out absentee ballot applications. But Kemp said he unequivocally supported measures to tighten voter ID laws for mail-in ballots."

On the other end of the political spectrum, former President Donald Trump is under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State's office.