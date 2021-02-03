Unity? White House Pressed on Why Biden Hasn't Reached Out to Pro-Life Americans

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked why President Joe Biden hasn't reached out to pro-life Americans given his strong Catholic faith and promises to unify the country.

"President Biden has stated he wants to unite the country, in the first two weeks he's been in office however and much to the disappointment of pro-life Americans he has revoked the Mexico City policy, he has ordered a review of Title X and issued a statement strongly supporting Roe v. Wade. Is the President going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans?" a reporter asked.

"Well, those have long been the President's positions and he certainly was just restating them and delivering on promises he made on the campaign trail but the President will reach out to all Americans and that is how he is going to govern, what he talked about in his inaugural address, he has every intention of delivering on that promise," Psaki responded.

Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki is called out on Biden’s failure to reach out to pro-life Americanshttps://t.co/ZLbbS1AJmX pic.twitter.com/Dm0fvKP7Zl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2021

As one of his first acts in the Oval Office, President Biden signed an executive order to allow taxpayer funding for abortions overseas. This is a policy rejected by the vast majority of Americans.