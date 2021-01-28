Extortion: The White House Just Moved the Goal Posts on School Reopenings

After President Biden pledged to reopen schools within 100 days of his new administration, the White House is moving the goal posts on when schools should reopen and tying the fate of students to a massive, $2 trillion Wuhan coronavirus "relief bill."

"President Biden wants schools to open and he wants them to stay open because it is obviously very disruptive for families," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "One of the reasons we're so focused on the American Rescue Plan and getting it urgently passed through Congress is because we need this funding in order for schools to reopen and for them to have the support to ensure that they have proper ventilation, better cleaning, testing, PPE, that's a key component to the package."

Psaki's statement echos those made by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain earlier this week.

You think the Biden WH puts students first? They care more about teachers unions. Here's WH CoS Ron Klain: "I don't think unions are overruling studies. I think what you're seeing is schools that haven't made the investments to keep the students safe." (2/3) pic.twitter.com/7gEVsxI4Wk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2021

Last year Congress allocated more than $65 billion to schools in order to fund health safety measures for reopening. A new relief package isn't expected until at least March 2021.

This is absolutely ridiculous. Congress appropriated over $65B last year for COVID-related K-12 school expenses. We can always do more to help schools reopen, but at this point, intransigent teachers unions like @CTULocal1 are the science-deniers holding back students. https://t.co/zSmpDe5l0q — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 27, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control released a study in July 2020 showing schools are not a source of spread for the disease and that it is safe for children to go back to in person learning. Another CDC study released this week shows the same. Private and public schools around the country have taken safety precautions to get children and teachers back in the classroom, but a number of teachers' unions in California, Chicago and elsewhere are extorting taxpayers for additional funding before they will commit to reopening in person.