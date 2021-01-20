We Don't Know What Trump Wrote to Biden, But We Got a Hint

During his first press appearance in the Oval Office Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden was asked about the contents of a letter from President Trump, which was left for him in the Resolute Desk.

"The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private I won't talk about it until I talk to him but it was generous," Biden said.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden tells @bgittleson former Pres. Trump wrote him "a very generous letter," declines to discuss contents "because it was private." https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/AyRExUYtEx — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

During remarks at Andrews Air Force Base earlier in the day, Trump wished the new administration well.

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular," Trump said.

Biden spent his first moments in office signing a number of executive orders rolling back a series of policies and executive orders implemented by President Trump.

BREAKING: President Biden signs 3 executive orders in front of reporters on Day 1 of presidency:



• Mask mandate and social distancing be kept on federal property



• Executive order on racial equity and “support for underserved communities”



• Rejoining Paris Climate Accord pic.twitter.com/i4o5W1AhUf — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021