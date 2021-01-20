Donald Trump

We Don't Know What Trump Wrote to Biden, But We Got a Hint

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 6:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
We Don't Know What Trump Wrote to Biden, But We Got a Hint

Source: (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

During his first press appearance in the Oval Office Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden was asked about the contents of a letter from President Trump, which was left for him in the Resolute Desk. 

"The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private I won't talk about it until I talk to him but it was generous," Biden said. 

During remarks at Andrews Air Force Base earlier in the day, Trump wished the new administration well. 

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success.  I think they'll have great success.  They have the foundation to do something really spectacular," Trump said. 

Biden spent his first moments in office signing a number of executive orders rolling back a series of policies and executive orders implemented by President Trump. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Jen Psaki's Ridiculous Explanation for Joe Biden's Flip-Flopping on the Hyde Amendment
Beth Baumann
Biden Isn't Ruling Out Trump Impeachment: Congress Can Multitask
Katie Pavlich
WATCH: Antifa Vandalizes Democratic Party Office in Portland
Bronson Stocking

WH Chief of Staff Puts a Halt to Trump's 'Midnight Regulations'
Beth Baumann
Was Chris Wallace Caught Mocking Fox News Colleague in Hot Mic Moment?
Matt Vespa

Liz Cheney Is Paying Dearly for Her Impeachment Vote Against Donald Trump
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular