Biden Isn't Ruling Out Trump Impeachment: Congress Can Multitask

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 8:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out a second impeachment of President Trump, despite him no longer being in office. 

"We are confident that the Senate can 'multitask' and do their constitutional duty while conducting the business of the American people including passing a COVID bill," Psaki said. 

Republican Senators are already reacting. 

Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for lending credibility to a second Trump impeachment. 

Others are weighing in on whether "multitasking" on impeachment and major legislation would even work. 

