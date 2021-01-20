Biden Isn't Ruling Out Trump Impeachment: Congress Can Multitask

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out a second impeachment of President Trump, despite him no longer being in office.

"We are confident that the Senate can 'multitask' and do their constitutional duty while conducting the business of the American people including passing a COVID bill," Psaki said.

Republican Senators are already reacting.

Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for lending credibility to a second Trump impeachment.

"But he is in my view giving some legitimacy to this impeachment process that I think is wrong," @LindseyGrahamSC said of @senatemajldr. pic.twitter.com/TBMb7xWji8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021

Others are weighing in on whether "multitasking" on impeachment and major legislation would even work.