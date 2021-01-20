Biden Isn't Ruling Out Trump Impeachment: Congress Can Multitask

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out a second impeachment of President Trump, despite him no longer being in office.
"We are confident that the Senate can 'multitask' and do their constitutional duty while conducting the business of the American people including passing a COVID bill," Psaki said.
Republican Senators are already reacting.
January 21, 2021
Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for lending credibility to a second Trump impeachment.
"But he is in my view giving some legitimacy to this impeachment process that I think is wrong," @LindseyGrahamSC said of @senatemajldr. pic.twitter.com/TBMb7xWji8— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021
Others are weighing in on whether "multitasking" on impeachment and major legislation would even work.
Not sure why they keep saying this, it’s not how it works.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2021
If they didn’t get agreement to conduct additional business during the Clinton impeachment in ‘99 they’re not going to get it now for an impeachment of an ex-President a lot of Senators think is unconstitutional. https://t.co/YqPh01zXHH