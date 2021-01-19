WATCH: President Trump Touts MAGA Record, Assures Supporters 'We're Only Just Beginning'

President Donald Trump released a farewell address to the Nation from the White House Tuesday afternoon, just hours before he will leave Washington D.C. for Florida.

"My fellow Americans. Four years ago we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit and restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans. As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we achieved together. We did what we came here to do and so much more," Trump said, wishing the Biden administration luck. "Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people...We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten – because everyone matters and everyone has a voice."

"I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices – because that’s what you elected me to do," he continued.

Trump thanked First Lady Melania Trump, his family, the U.S. Secret Service, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, U.S. military, law enforcement and others. He called for unification of the country, condemned violence at the U.S. Capitol and advocated for the preservation of American values.

"The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness...No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes – for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality," he said. "America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree...We are—and must always be—a land of hope, of light and of glory to all the world."

President Trump assured supporters "the movement we started is only just beginning."

Watch below: