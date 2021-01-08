Nancy Pelosi

It's Happening: Democrats Will Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Democrats are expected to introduce new articles of impeachment against President Trump next week, accusing him of "incitement of insurrection."

Earlier in the day, Democrats held a phone call to discuss the issue. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the first impeachment against Trump last January, said he supports a new impeachment if President Trump doesn't resign. Speaker Pelosi has called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Pence will not do so.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is slamming the move.

"Let me be very clear: the violence, destruction, and chaos that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday was unacceptable, undemocratic, and un-American. When I spoke to President Trump on Wednesday, I told him he had a great responsibility to intervene to quell the mob and start the healing process for our country. Over the coming weeks, we will work with law enforcement to bring anyone responsible for the violence to justice. Lawlessness and extremism have no place in our way of life," McCarthy released in a statement.

"Our country is not just divided. We are deeply hurt. The task ahead for the next Congress and incoming Biden Administration couldn’t be more momentous. But to deliver a better America for all, partisans of all stripes first must unite as Americans and show our country that a peaceful transition of power has occurred. Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more. I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges. The coronavirus is still coursing through our communities, businesses and workers are facing unprecedented stress, and children are falling behind. Threats from adversaries such as Russia, China, and Iran are increasing. As leaders, we must call on our better angels and refocus our efforts on working directly for the American people. United we can deliver the peace, strength, and prosperity our country needs. Divided, we will fail," he continued. "Each passing day will offer us an opportunity to heal and grow stronger—a responsibility from which we cannot shrink. The United States remains exceptional and extraordinary, and in the coming weeks and months, we must work to recharge the light of our shining city on a hill."

