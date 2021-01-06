Trump Officially Instructs DOJ to Classify Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Tuesday night instructing the State Department to restrict visas to foreigners affiliated with Antifa and is calling on the Department of Justice to classify the anarchist organization as a domestic terrorist group.

"Reliable reporting suggests that the movement known as Antifa is directly or indirectly responsible for some of the recent lawlessness in our communities, and has exploited tragedies to advance a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda. In fact, Antifa has long used otherwise permissible demonstrations to engage in lawless, criminal behavior to further its radical agenda," the order states. "The violence spurred on by Antifa -- such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police, burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews -- is dangerous to human life and to the fabric of our Nation. These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable."

"The Secretary of State shall, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security, review information received from the Department of Justice and other authorities to assess whether to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization under section 1182(a)(3)(B)(vi) of title 8, United States Code," it continues.

The order comes after months of violent destruction by the organization and shortly after Antifa members descended on the northern Virginia home of Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who was not there, and terrorized his wife and newborn daughter.

"Antifa activists have brutally attacked our law-abiding friends, neighbors, and business owners, and destroyed historic landmarks that our communities have cherished for decades. This violence and lawlessness has no place in the United States and will be called out for the domestic terrorism that it is," the White House released in a statement. "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum to ensure that Federal officials assess actions of Antifa activists in light of Federal laws that restrict the entry of aliens associated with terrorist organizations and aliens intent on criminal activity. President Trump will not allow Antifa, or any terrorist organization, to destroy our great country."