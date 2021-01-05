As DC Murders Skyrocket, the Police Chief Is Focused on This Republican Congresswoman

Newly minted Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is fighting for members of Congress to be able to exercise their Second Amendment rights in the Nation's Capitol.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.



Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.



I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/hKeGIesBNb — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 4, 2021

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III has taken notice and is threatening her with prosecution. From The Hill:

Robert Contee III, the chief of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, said on Monday that he will reach out to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she said she intended to carry a handgun in the district. Contee said during a press conference that he wanted to ensure Boebert “is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are." "That congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” Contee said.

While Contee is focused on Congresswoman Boebert, murders in Washington, D.C., are skyrocketing.

In December, a one-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Carmelo Duncan barely lived before he died. Carmelo, just 15 months old, was fatally shot Wednesday night in D.C., police say. At least 10 shots hit the car his father was driving. Someone opened fire about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a car being driven by Carmelo's father in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE, near the border with Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Carmelo was struck multiple times inside the car, Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

UPDATE: Boebert has responded.

GOP CO Rep Boebert on Fox on DC police chief Contee wanting to talk w/her about her carrying gun in DC: Maybe I should make a video announcing that I plan to drive a car in Washington..& then the chief of police will say that he's going to inform me of Washington..traffic laws — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 5, 2021

GOP CO Rep Boebert on Fox on new DC Police Chief Contee calling her out about carrying weapon in DC: That's his first order of business, is to come after a 34 year old woman who wants to protect herself in this dangerous city here at our nation's capital. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 5, 2021

GOP CO Rep Boebert on Fox on DC police chief wanting to talk w/her about her carrying he weapon in DC: I will be walking alone a lot..I am my own security here. At my most basic right is the right to defend myself. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 5, 2021