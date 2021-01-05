Gun Rights

As DC Murders Skyrocket, the Police Chief Is Focused on This Republican Congresswoman

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 05, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Newly minted Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is fighting for members of Congress to be able to exercise their Second Amendment rights in the Nation's Capitol.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III has taken notice and is threatening her with prosecution. From The Hill

Robert Contee III, the chief of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, said on Monday that he will reach out to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she said she intended to carry a handgun in the district.

Contee said during a press conference that he wanted to ensure Boebert “is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are."

"That congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” Contee said.

While Contee is focused on Congresswoman Boebert, murders in Washington, D.C., are skyrocketing.

In December, a one-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Carmelo Duncan barely lived before he died.

Carmelo, just 15 months old, was fatally shot Wednesday night in D.C., police say. At least 10 shots hit the car his father was driving.

Someone opened fire about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a car being driven by Carmelo's father in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE, near the border with Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

Carmelo was struck multiple times inside the car, Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

UPDATE: Boebert has responded.

