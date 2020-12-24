Operation Legend Has Concluded. A Stunning Number of Arrests Were Made.

Operation Legend, a Department of Justice crime fighting initiative that was deployed in violent cities across America over the summer, has concluded. Before his departure on Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Barr announced the final results.

“Operation Legend removed violent criminals, domestic abusers, carjackers and drug traffickers from nine cities which were experiencing stubbornly high crime and took illegal firearms, illegal narcotics and illicit monies off the streets. By most standards, many would consider these results as a resounding success—amid a global pandemic, the results are extraordinary. I commend our federal law enforcement and prosecutors for seamlessly executing this operation in partnership with state and local law enforcement,” Barr released in a statement. “When we launched Operation Legend, our goal was to disrupt and reduce violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable and give these communities the safety they deserve in memory of LeGend Taliferro, whose young life was claimed by violent crime, undoubtedly, we achieved it.”

Attorney General William P. Barr Announces Results of Operation Legend https://t.co/0SPKUtLDsN pic.twitter.com/fneWvYWrvQ — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2020

Operation Legend was deployed in Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis and Indianapolis. It was named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who died in June after being shot while sleeping at home in Kansas City, Missouri. The man suspected of killing Taliferro was arrested in August.

"Since Operation Legend’s launch on July 8, 2020, over 6,000 arrests – including approximately 467 for homicide – were made; more than 2600 firearms were seized; and more than 32 kilos of heroin, more than 17 kilos of fentanyl, more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 135 kilos of cocaine, and more than $11 million in drug and other illicit proceeds were seized," DOJ released. "Of the more than 6,000 individuals arrested, approximately 1,500 have been charged with federal offenses. Approximately 815 of those defendants have been charged with firearms offenses, while approximately 566 have been charged with drug-related crimes. The remaining defendants have been charged with various offenses."