Deficit

Rand Paul Eviscerates Congress for Enabling State Government Lockdowns

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Rand Paul Eviscerates Congress for Enabling State Government Lockdowns

Source: (Senate TV via AP)

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul took to the Senate floor Monday afternoon and slammed Congress, including fellow Republicans, for voting to approve a massive 5,593 page Wuhan coronavirus relief bill. He accused them of saddling future generations with crippling debt and argued the spending package enables job killing lockdowns in states across the country.

"The monster spending bill presented today is not just a deficits don't matter disaster, it is everything Republicans say they don't believe in," Paul said, pointing out the government spent $6 trillion last year but only took in $3 trillion. "Maybe these new free money Republicans should join the everybody gets a guaranteed income caucus. Why not $20,000 a year for everyone? Why not $30,000? If we can print up money with impunity, why not do it? The Treasury can just keep printing the money. That is until someone points out that the emperor has no clothes and the dollar no longer has value. To so-called conservatives who are quick to identify the socialism of Democrats, if you vote for this spending monstrosity, you are no better."

"If you're looking for more COVID bailout money, we don't have any. The coffers are bare. we have no rainy day fund, we have no savings account. Congress has spent all the money, long ago. The economic damage from this pandemic is to the reason for this runaway spending, the spending has been going on for decades," he continued. "We are borrowing and worsening this debt crisis in part because too many governors and mayors have imposed heavy handed restrictions that crush business. It isn't the pandemic that's killing the economy, it's the government's over zealous response that is killing the economy. The pandemic itself was destructive but Congress is being asked to help perpetuate these lockdowns. The money that we give to the states the more they keep us in lockdown. Every bailout dollar printed and passed out to the governor only allows these tinpot dictators to perpetuate the lockdowns. Their rules are arbitrary and unscientific. Governors and mayors across the country are picking winners and losers."

Watch below:  


  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Why Ilhan Omar Just Took Shots at Members of Congress, Including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Matt Vespa
What Caused an Unhinged Ex-MSNBC Host to Rant About Trump Plotting a Military Coup
Matt Vespa
There Will Be Side Effects to the COVID Vaccine...It Won't Be What the Brazilian President Suggested
Matt Vespa

Nancy Pelosi Claims People of Faith Told Her They Don't Believe in the Science to Stop COVID
Julio Rosas
Tulsi Gabbard Rips CDC Bureaucrats for 'Immoral' Vaccine Strategy
Katie Pavlich
Biden Receives Pfizer Vaccine, Says Trump Administration Deserves 'Some Credit' For Operation Warp Speed
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular