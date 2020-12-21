Rand Paul Eviscerates Congress for Enabling State Government Lockdowns

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul took to the Senate floor Monday afternoon and slammed Congress, including fellow Republicans, for voting to approve a massive 5,593 page Wuhan coronavirus relief bill. He accused them of saddling future generations with crippling debt and argued the spending package enables job killing lockdowns in states across the country.

"The monster spending bill presented today is not just a deficits don't matter disaster, it is everything Republicans say they don't believe in," Paul said, pointing out the government spent $6 trillion last year but only took in $3 trillion. "Maybe these new free money Republicans should join the everybody gets a guaranteed income caucus. Why not $20,000 a year for everyone? Why not $30,000? If we can print up money with impunity, why not do it? The Treasury can just keep printing the money. That is until someone points out that the emperor has no clothes and the dollar no longer has value. To so-called conservatives who are quick to identify the socialism of Democrats, if you vote for this spending monstrosity, you are no better."

"If you're looking for more COVID bailout money, we don't have any. The coffers are bare. we have no rainy day fund, we have no savings account. Congress has spent all the money, long ago. The economic damage from this pandemic is to the reason for this runaway spending, the spending has been going on for decades," he continued. "We are borrowing and worsening this debt crisis in part because too many governors and mayors have imposed heavy handed restrictions that crush business. It isn't the pandemic that's killing the economy, it's the government's over zealous response that is killing the economy. The pandemic itself was destructive but Congress is being asked to help perpetuate these lockdowns. The money that we give to the states the more they keep us in lockdown. Every bailout dollar printed and passed out to the governor only allows these tinpot dictators to perpetuate the lockdowns. Their rules are arbitrary and unscientific. Governors and mayors across the country are picking winners and losers."

