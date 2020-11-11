Surprise: Biden Team Isn't Providing Reporters With Crucial Info

As the Biden team moves forward with their transition into the White House, despite votes still being tallied and Trump campaign lawsuits pending in a number of swing states, reporters have already started noticing a lack of transparency.

Discouraging signs about the Biden team and press access so far: no regular transition briefings, no readouts of calls with foreign leaders (as noted by @AlxThomp in pool report today), no open press access to the candidate and his people. This is a break with tradition. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 10, 2020

Why are Americans hearing about Biden’s calls with foreign governments from those countries first & not from the #BidenTransition team? So far #Canada #Turkey #UK calls all released by those countries 1st & by Biden team only much later. — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) November 11, 2020

This kind of behavior is very similar to how President Obama handled the press. There should be no surprise about the lack of transparency. In fact, the press should be nervous about what's to come despite the Biden team claiming open briefings are coming. A reminder from the Associated Press: