Biden Vows to Unite the Country, Will the Left Let Him?

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware Saturday night, former Vice President Joe Biden promised to "unite the country" as president and claimed he has a "mandate to march on the course of decency."

I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify.



Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States.



And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric.



To lower the temperature.



To see each other again.



To listen to each other again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

But will the leftists in Biden's Democrat Party allow him to do so? After all, the newest members want to keep track of Trump supporters so they can be punished, list Trump administration staffers so they can remain unemployed and members of the media want to "burn down" the Republican Party with "no survivors."

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Sick. “survivors”



“It’s not only that @realDonaldTrump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors....they will do it again.” Jennifer Rubinpic.twitter.com/Y4FDIgKFDt — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) November 7, 2020

Trump officials have already begun the effort to hide their records. We will not let that happen.



Help out here: https://t.co/LnVfdccYeQ



(And if you're a software engineer or can otherwise help us archive a large number of Trump campaign/administration staffer Tweets, DM us) https://t.co/rYa4B5jC3n — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 6, 2020

It's up to Biden to live up to his promise of "decency" and unity. He'll have to hold off the left in order to do it.