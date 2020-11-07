Joe Biden

Biden Vows to Unite the Country, Will the Left Let Him?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 07, 2020 9:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Vows to Unite the Country, Will the Left Let Him?

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware Saturday night, former Vice President Joe Biden promised to "unite the country" as president and claimed he has a "mandate to march on the course of decency."

But will the leftists in Biden's Democrat Party allow him to do so? After all, the newest members want to keep track of Trump supporters so they can be punished, list Trump administration staffers so they can remain unemployed and members of the media want to "burn down" the Republican Party with "no survivors."

It's up to Biden to live up to his promise of "decency" and unity. He'll have to hold off the left in order to do it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden's Lead in Arizona Dwindles as Large Number of Ballots Remain Uncounted
Bronson Stocking

Here's Why a County Election Official in PA Admitted Poll Workers Violated State Law
Beth Baumann

Latest: Trump Team Slaps Arizona SOS with a Lawsuit Over Rejected Ballots
Beth Baumann

LIVE BLOG: Trump Campaign Files Another Lawsuit
Gov. Noem Blasts Romney Over Senator's Eagerness for a Return to 'Business as Usual'
VIP
Bronson Stocking

Trump Campaign to the Media: Here's Actual Proof of Voter Fraud, Just as You Asked
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular