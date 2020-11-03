South Carolina

Senator Lindsey Graham Wins Re-Election

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has defeated Democrat opponent Jaime Harrison in South Carolina. 

Graham was badly outspent by Harrison, who raked in over 100 million from outside groups. It was the most expensive Senate race in history 

Graham voted this morning in the Palmetto State and thanked poll watchers for their work. 

