Senator Lindsey Graham Wins Re-Election

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has defeated Democrat opponent Jaime Harrison in South Carolina.

SC Senate Election Results



Graham (R): 54% (530,245 votes)

Harrison (D): 44% (433,349 votes)



Estimated: 39-47% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/Zyu1sHn8HZ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

Graham was badly outspent by Harrison, who raked in over 100 million from outside groups. It was the most expensive Senate race in history

Graham voted this morning in the Palmetto State and thanked poll watchers for their work.

I voted this morning at the Corinth-Shiloh Fire Department in Seneca. Thank you to all our SC poll workers for your hard work today! pic.twitter.com/gWUSa7NFOh — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 3, 2020