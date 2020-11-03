Senator Lindsey Graham Wins Re-Election

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has defeated Democrat opponent Jaime Harrison in South Carolina.
SC Senate Election Results— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020
Graham (R): 54% (530,245 votes)
Harrison (D): 44% (433,349 votes)
Estimated: 39-47% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/Zyu1sHn8HZ
Congratulations, @LindseyGrahamSC! pic.twitter.com/L4xPomcgIA— GOP (@GOP) November 4, 2020
Graham was badly outspent by Harrison, who raked in over 100 million from outside groups. It was the most expensive Senate race in history
#scsen called for @LindseyGrahamSC. Despite having $100m spent against him. How about them apples?— Kevin McLaughlin (@KevinMcLaughlin) November 4, 2020
Seeing Jaime Harrison and his $100M lose is DEEPLY satisfying.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020
Congratulations to @LindseyGrahamSC! https://t.co/BZoMtLvmdD
Congratulations to Democrats for sending $100 million to South Carolina, dousing it in gasoline, and then setting it on fire, all so they could watch Lindsey Graham coast to re-election by double-digits by the glow of their burning cash. https://t.co/16xwm9b8gE— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020
Graham voted this morning in the Palmetto State and thanked poll watchers for their work.
I voted this morning at the Corinth-Shiloh Fire Department in Seneca. Thank you to all our SC poll workers for your hard work today! pic.twitter.com/gWUSa7NFOh— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 3, 2020
If you haven’t voted yet, there are still a few hours left until polls close at 7pm. Visit https://t.co/9wuPTOVoEM to find information about your precinct, grab a friend, and go VOTE!— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 3, 2020