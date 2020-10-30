Corruption

Trump: The Biden Family is Sure Looking Like a Crime Family

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Oct 30, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Speaking during a rally in Waterford Township, Michigan Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden as a "corrupt politician" and his family dealings overseas. 

It was revealed Thursday evening the FBI currently has a criminal investigation open against Hunter Biden and his associates for money laundering.

While Biden claims he had nothing to do with his son's deals, witnesses say otherwise. Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner, had meetings with Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has claimed Joe Biden never received any money from foreign deals and cite his tax returns as evidence. 

