Trump: The Biden Family is Sure Looking Like a Crime Family

Speaking during a rally in Waterford Township, Michigan Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden as a "corrupt politician" and his family dealings overseas.

President @realDonaldTrump: The Biden family is looking more and more like a crime family pic.twitter.com/CF4YN0jnW2 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 30, 2020

It was revealed Thursday evening the FBI currently has a criminal investigation open against Hunter Biden and his associates for money laundering.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into "Hunter Biden and his associates," focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a "material witness" in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

While Biden claims he had nothing to do with his son's deals, witnesses say otherwise. Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner, had meetings with Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has claimed Joe Biden never received any money from foreign deals and cite his tax returns as evidence.