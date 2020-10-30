Trump Gives His Odds on Winning Minnesota

Speaking to reporters shortly before leaving the White House Friday, President Trump expressed optimism about winning Minnesota on Election Day.

"I think it’s going to flip for the first time since 1972," Trump said, citing a number of reasons. "We’ll find out what happens. But we have 25,000 people in Minnesota. And they’re there because they’re angry at the riots and they know that I stopped them, but I stopped them after it was requested and very late. They should have requested it two weeks earlier. But they’re angry at Omar. They’re angry at all of this stuff that’s going on in Minnesota."

"I think we’re going to do very well in the Senate. A little bit more complex, frankly. And I think we’re going to have a fantastic presidential election because nobody has done more than this administration in the first three and a half years," he continued.

In addition to Trump gaining ground against Biden in Minnesota, where the former Vice President is also campaigning today, the Senate race there is also tight.

???? Tina Smith up 1 point in new KSTP/Survey USA poll in Minnesota. https://t.co/2NEG7VQPhU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 22, 2020

With just four days to go, President Trump is headed to three states today.

On my way to MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN, and MINNESOTA! pic.twitter.com/7eEpmAJKCO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Yesterday President Trump and First Lady Melania were in Florida for a final push before heading to North Carolina, where he visited U.S. troops at Ft. Bragg. A campaign rally in that state was rescheduled due to Hurricane Zeta.