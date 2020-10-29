White House

Michigan Congresswoman Delivers Bad News for the Biden Campaign About Autoworkers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich

 @KatiePavlich

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 1:10 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who represents the 12th congressional district of Michigan, said during an interview with CNN Thursday that her autoworker constituents, to her surprise, are voting for President Trump. 

"Yesterday I had some of the auto-workers that I thought were going to go back to Joe Biden were very clear with me last night that they're voting for President Trump," Dingell said. 

In 2016, President Trump broke down the historical reliable "blue wall," which included Michigan, and beat Hillary Clinton. Earlier this week he held a number of rallies in the swing state and plans to visit at least one more time before Election Day. At a separate event, he picked up an endorsement from longtime Democrat and Flint City Council Member Maurice Davis. 

"What an honor to be standing before you in a serious time like this in the world," Davis said. "The narrative has been spent. This is not a game folks."

"I'm tired. I've been a Democrat, I am a Democrat, all my life. Sixty-four years. Last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year, I decided to vote for President Trump. I'm not a bootlicker. I'm not an Uncle Tom. I'm none of those things. I'm somebody who is in a poor, impoverished community," he continued. "People are losing everything and when Mr. Trump said ‘what the hell do you have to lose?’ He was talking to me.”

In March, when Biden was out of his basement and campaigning, he lost it when an autoworker in Detroit pressed him on the Second Amendment. 


