DOJ: We're Monitoring the Philly Riots and Backing the Police

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 6:00 PM
Source: (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

As Philadelphia braces for another night of rioting and violence, the Department of Justice is monitoring the situation and making it clear whose side they're on. 

This week more than 30 police officers were injured in the city. Last night police became overwhelmed when more than 1000 rioters took to the streets, allegedly to protest the shooting of an armed criminal who lunged at police with a knife. They broke into a number of businesses, some of them just newly opened, and stole shoes, washing machines, televisions, medication and more. Stand down orders were handed down to police from Democrat city "leaders." 

Since riots began earlier this year in cities across the country, the Department of Justice has worked to arrest and prosecute agitators with federal crimes and lengthy prison sentences. 

