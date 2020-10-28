DOJ: We're Monitoring the Philly Riots and Backing the Police

As Philadelphia braces for another night of rioting and violence, the Department of Justice is monitoring the situation and making it clear whose side they're on.

The Department of Justice is closely monitoring the unrest in Philadelphia and elsewhere.



To police departments across the country: You have the FULL support of DOJ. We deeply appreciate all you are doing to keep all in your cities and neighborhoods safe.#BackTheBlue — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) October 28, 2020

This week more than 30 police officers were injured in the city. Last night police became overwhelmed when more than 1000 rioters took to the streets, allegedly to protest the shooting of an armed criminal who lunged at police with a knife. They broke into a number of businesses, some of them just newly opened, and stole shoes, washing machines, televisions, medication and more. Stand down orders were handed down to police from Democrat city "leaders."

The store was looted in May. They had just restocked and reopened 3 weeks ago! Now they won’t be able open for Thanksgiving/Christmas shopping season. #Philly pic.twitter.com/cl0JcTZdEA — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) October 27, 2020

The inside of a looted Rite Aid in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/LNgAVMi5EF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Police in Philadelphia are being told NOT to arrest looters.



Are you kidding me?



The people of Pennsylvania deserve law and order. Not lawlessness. https://t.co/AfvTfyejku — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 28, 2020

Since riots began earlier this year in cities across the country, the Department of Justice has worked to arrest and prosecute agitators with federal crimes and lengthy prison sentences.