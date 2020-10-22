Mike Lee Reminds Democrats of 'Decades of Vicious, Unilateral Escalation' on SCOTUS Nominees

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was unanimously approved and voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning, but not without a temper tantrum from Democrats. They refused to show up.

During remarks after the vote Thursday morning, Republican Senator Mike Lee reminded Democrats of their "decades of vicious, unilateral escalation" on Supreme Court nominees.

"Every norm broken, every act of escalation, one party, the Democrats, has been the aggressor in every single instance. At every step along the way our side has used our constitutional authority and the other side has abused its authority. There is no 'tit' for 'tat.' There’s just 'tat.' Democrats killed Judge Bork's nomination for partisan, political reasons. They killed Miguel Estrada's nomination for partisan, political reasons. They slandered Justice Thomas, Justice Alito and Justice Kavanaugh for partisan, political reasons. They nuked the filibuster, again for partisan political reasons and now they are trying to scuttle this hearing, this vote, for partisan political reasons. When it comes to the judiciary, abuse of power is their agenda," Lee said.

"Judge Barrett is going to make an absolutely outstanding Supreme Court Justice and the American people will be really lucky to have her on the bench," he continued. "It is a shame that our colleagues on the other side, having failed to lay a glove on Judge Barrett during the hearings, have chosen to walk out on this process and in so doing, walk out on the American people. This is sad, but in context it's not really that surprising. I suppose we should be grateful that a walkout is all the Democrats will do to Judge Barrett today. Not all nominees will be so lucky."

