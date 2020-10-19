White House

Should These Trump Rally Demographics Worry the Biden Campaign?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Should These Trump Rally Demographics Worry the Biden Campaign?

Source: (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

We're just 15 days away from the 2020 presidential election and President Trump is wasting no time on the campaign trail. This week he'll hold rallies in four different states: Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. 

The demographic make up of who is attending these rallies should concern the Biden campaign. A significant number of attendees are Democrats or new voters. 

This data, combined with new Republican voter registration, indicates the polls aren't telling the whole story.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Liberal Reporter to Media Establishment: Saying Hunter's Emails Were 'Hacked' Doesn't Make It So
Matt Vespa
There's a Reason Why You Won't See Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin for Awhile on CNN, Folks.
Matt Vespa
Prominent CBS Journalists Fire Back at Biden for Attacking Reporter Over Legitimate Questions
Guy Benson
Win or Lose, Kimberly Klacik Has Made History in Baltimore
Ellie Bufkin
Actress Has an Emotional Breakdown After Encountering 'Dangerous' Pro-Trump California Caravan
Julio Rosas
Leader McConnell to Mainstream Media: Leave Judge Barrett's Children Alone
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular