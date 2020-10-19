Should These Trump Rally Demographics Worry the Biden Campaign?

We're just 15 days away from the 2020 presidential election and President Trump is wasting no time on the campaign trail. This week he'll hold rallies in four different states: Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

WOW! Thank you ARIZONA! Departing Nevada now, and will see you all soon. Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/x4UKcXH7fr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

The demographic make up of who is attending these rallies should concern the Biden campaign. A significant number of attendees are Democrats or new voters.

Great data from @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Des Moines shows support the pollsters are missing:



? 10,139 voters identified



? 48.5% (!) NOT Republican



? 29.4% (!) Democrat



? 25.0% did not vote in 2016



? 13.7% did not vote in the last 4 elections



Thank you, Iowa! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

Fantastic data from @realDonaldTrump’s rallies:



In GEORGIA, we matched 11,940 voters – 21.8% Democrat, 27.9% Black and 27.5% didn't vote in 2016.



In FLORIDA, we matched 13,749 voters – 54.3% Women, 23.8% not Republican and 24.4% didn't vote in 2016.



Thank you for the support! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 16, 2020

Nevada is fired up for @realDonaldTrump!



? 15,038 signups for Carson City rally



? 18.4% not Republican



? 30.0% did not vote in 2016



Thank you for the support! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020

Nearly 4 years since he took office, and @realDonaldTrump is still drawing new voters.



From tonight’s Muskegon rally:



? 11,842 voters matched



? Only 48.3% Republican



? 36% who did not vote in 2016



Thank you, Michigan!! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2020

Wisconsin helped put @realDonaldTrump over the top in 2016, and data from the Janesville rally shows an even broader base of support:



? 13,850 signups



? 47.5% not Republican



? 24.1% did not vote in 2016



Thank you! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020

This data, combined with new Republican voter registration, indicates the polls aren't telling the whole story.