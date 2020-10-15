Twitter

Trump Slams Twitter and Facebook as an Extension of the DNC

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

During an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney Thursday morning, President Donald Trump slammed Twitter and Facebook as extensions of the Democrat National Committee. 

"It's out of control. It's like a third arm, maybe a first arm, of the the DNC. Twitter and Facebook, they're all, really it's like a massive campaign contribution. This is a third arm of the DNC, radical left movement," Trump said. 

Trump's comments came after the platforms deliberately censored and blocked a New York Post article about Hunter and Joe Biden's foreign business dealings. 

Last night Twitter suspended the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the story. 

Meanwhile, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for emergency testimony next Friday. 

"This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedence in American democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on," Republican Senator Ted Cruz said.

Most Popular