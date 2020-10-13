Does Judge Barrett Own a Gun?

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was asked about whether she owns a firearm.

"Do you own a gun," Chairman Lindsey Graham asked.

"I do own a gun," Barrett answered.

The question came in the context of Graham asking about the Second Amendment and her ability to have personal views on the issue that are separate from the law.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett touches on gun rights and how judges are supposed to act:



"Judges can't just wake up one day and say 'I have an agenda. I like guns. I hate guns. I like abortion. I hate abortion.' and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world." pic.twitter.com/xbPeJDRhas — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2020

Barrett's previous writings on the Second Amendment, combined with her classification as an originalist and textualist, indicate she would be defensive of the right to keep and bear arms.