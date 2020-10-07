President Trump Returns to the Oval Office

UPDATE: President Trump released a video message outside of the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley gave an update on President Trump's health status.

"The President this morning says 'I feel great!' His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and resptiaroty rate, all remain stable and in normal range. He's now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization. Of note today, the President's labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetactable. We'll continue to closely monitor, and will update you as I know more," Conley said.

Shortly afterward, President Trump officially returned to the Oval Office for meetings on a Wuhan coronavirus relief bill and Hurricane Delta. He also plans to address the nation soon.

White House Chief of Staff signaled this morning President Trump would return to his work space from the residence, where he has been quarantining.