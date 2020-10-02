Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests

Top Senate Democrats are demanding the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett be delayed after Republican Senator Mike Lee tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

NEW: Schumer and Feinstein says Senate Judiciary should delay Barrett hearings.



"The unfortunate news about the infection of our colleague Senator Mike Lee makes even more clear that health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings." — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) October 2, 2020

The seeds of this idea were planted last night by the media when news broke that President Trump had also tested positive.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been traveling on and off with Trump all week.



Meadows huddled with McConnell on Call Hill Wednesday, and has been assisting SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her meetings with senators on the Hill. pic.twitter.com/dqAhqMEC4E — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 2, 2020

Barrett was tested for the disease and was found negative.

In a statement released by Senator Lee about his diagnosis, he said he plans to move forward with the confirmation of Barrett.

"Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate," Lee said.

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no plans to delay Barrett's hearing. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has indicated the same.

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Talked to Senator Lee earlier today and wished him a speedy recovery.



Look forward to welcoming him back to the @senjudiciary to proceed with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barret on October 12. https://t.co/OVm0OQbnQF — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Earlier this week the Senate held a hearing with fired FBI Director James Comey, who testified remotely.