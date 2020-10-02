Supreme Court

Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 1:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests

Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Top Senate Democrats are demanding the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett be delayed after Republican Senator Mike Lee tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

The seeds of this idea were planted last night by the media when news broke that President Trump had also tested positive. 

Barrett was tested for the disease and was found negative.

In a statement released by Senator Lee about his diagnosis, he said he plans to move forward with the confirmation of Barrett. 

"Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate," Lee said. 

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no plans to delay Barrett's hearing. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has indicated the same. 

Earlier this week the Senate held a hearing with fired FBI Director James Comey, who testified remotely. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: In New Statement, Trump Campaign Explains the Way Forward
Katie Pavlich

Dr. Atlas, Chief of Staff Meadows Weigh in on Trump's COVID Diagnosis
Katie Pavlich
Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Reagan McCarthy
Scary Times: Popular 'Ghostbusters' Actor Randomly Attacked in New York City
Ellie Bufkin
Katrina Pierson Ends the Trump 'White Supremacist' Controversy
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell: 'Full Steam Ahead' on Judge Barrett's Confirmation After POTUS Tests Positive for COVID-19
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular