Graham Shuts Down 'Ridiculous, Most Absurd Idea' Suggested for Judge Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Capitol Hill Wednesday, praised her qualifications and argued she is ready for a promotion to the United States Supreme Court.

"I think you are one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court. You've just knocked it out of the park as a law professor, as a lawyer and I think you're just an outstanding judge ready for a promotion," Graham, who will oversee her confirmation hearing, said. “The question for the country is, is this lady ready to be promoted? I think the answer is yes. I think she’s done everything anybody could hope a nominee for the Supreme Court would do in their life.”

"I think she's done everything anybody could hope a nominee for the Supreme Court would do with their live. You've led an incredibly eventful life, you're really good at everything you've chosen to do from being a law professor to a law clerk, to being a judge at the circuit level so I think you're well prepared," he continued. “I think the American people are going to see over the coming days someone who is very capable of understanding the difference between personal beliefs, whatever they may have we all have personal beliefs, and that of being a judge. I think America is lucky to have you to be nominated."

Graham also shot down calls from Democrats and the media for Judge Barrett to recuse herself from election cases should she be confirmed.

"I think that is one of the most absurd ideas I've ever heard. There is no legal disqualification. She doesn't have a legal conflict. She doesn't decide the election, she does vote like everybody else, but no. That's a ridiculous idea that she can't hear election claims because she was nominated in an election year," he said.

Judge Barrett's confirmation hearing will start on October 12.

Watch below: